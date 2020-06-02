Previous
Busy with 'home schooling'. I enjoy it and the children too.

One of the themes this week was shadows. We measured the length of the shadow every hour from 9 in the morning till 7 in the evening, and checked the position (behind, above, in front of us). We ended by jumping over Lev's shadows (visualised by a piece of string).

I'm barely on 365 even though I would like to post more, comment more and join all kind of challenges but I can't combine it for some reason with all the real life tasks at home. It is what it is, I guess.
