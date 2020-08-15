Previous
Next
Autumn Beauty by overalvandaan
81 / 365

Autumn Beauty

That's what it said on the pack of seeds. We planted them on the 7th of May.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Prachtige bloem Saxa!
August 17th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous & the centre is so lovely
August 17th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Very big and lovely.
August 17th, 2020  
FBailey ace
A beauty!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise