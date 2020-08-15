Sign up
Autumn Beauty
That's what it said on the pack of seeds. We planted them on the 7th of May.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
XX
Camera
SM-J100H
Taken
15th August 2020 9:06am
Tags
sunflower
,
flower-s
Jacqueline
ace
Prachtige bloem Saxa!
August 17th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous & the centre is so lovely
August 17th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Very big and lovely.
August 17th, 2020
FBailey
ace
A beauty!
August 17th, 2020
