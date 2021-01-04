Previous
Butterflies by overalvandaan
Butterflies

That's what Lev saw when he spotted them on a log in our garden.
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav , what gorgeous find - I can see why Lev called them "butterflies "
January 4th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Zit wat in. Fav. shot.
Uitbaggeren is het meer
January 4th, 2021  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@pyrrhula ah, dredge is baggeren in het Engels, dus dacht aan dreggen. Ik ben de talen aan het mengen/mixen :-)
January 4th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
Wonderful composition and details you have captured
January 4th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Look like onyx, wonderful details
January 4th, 2021  
