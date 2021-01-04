Sign up
Previous
Next
103 / 365
Butterflies
That's what Lev saw when he spotted them on a log in our garden.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
5
3
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
2383
photos
169
followers
142
following
28% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
XX - XXI
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th January 2021 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav , what gorgeous find - I can see why Lev called them "butterflies "
January 4th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Zit wat in. Fav. shot.
Uitbaggeren is het meer
January 4th, 2021
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@pyrrhula
ah, dredge is baggeren in het Engels, dus dacht aan dreggen. Ik ben de talen aan het mengen/mixen :-)
January 4th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Wonderful composition and details you have captured
January 4th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Look like onyx, wonderful details
January 4th, 2021
