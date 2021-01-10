Previous
Afternoon light by overalvandaan
106 / 365

Afternoon light

It was only there for a minute or two, shining on the trees and the cables and then it was gone.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
Bep
Wat een prachtig licht!
January 10th, 2021  
