Lleyn Peninsula by overalvandaan
161 / 365

Lleyn Peninsula

Touring around the Lleyn Peninsula and looking for places starting with Llan. We found 12! Llan means church, or land around the church, in Welsh.

Llanystumdwy - Llanarmon - Llangybi - Llanaelhaearn - Llannor - Llanbedrog - Llanengan - Llangian - Llandegwning - Llanfaelrhys - Llangwnnadl - Llaniestyn.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

