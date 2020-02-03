Sign up
2 / 365
Junkin' treasure
A friend of mine was cleaning their yard and the pile of broken parts with the glow of the train. looked beautiful to me.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
0
0
Janine
@owlchildj
I am a creative collage of insanity, but always with a smile.
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-H300
Taken
20th May 2019 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
365 Project
close