Junkin' treasure
Junkin' treasure

A friend of mine was cleaning their yard and the pile of broken parts with the glow of the train. looked beautiful to me.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Janine

@owlchildj
I am a creative collage of insanity, but always with a smile.
