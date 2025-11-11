Next
Chinook rural fire fighting helicopter at North arm cove by ozsand
1 / 365

Chinook rural fire fighting helicopter at North arm cove

Capable of carrying 11000 litres it was a welcome sight
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Sandie

@ozsand
