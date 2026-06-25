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54 / 365
C17 globe master coming into land
Coming in to land at Williamtown airport Friday 26 June dawn strike
25th June 2026
25th Jun 26
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Sandie
@ozsand
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th June 2026 9:43am
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globemaster
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