Waiting to sail off in the sunset by ozsandie
Waiting to sail off in the sunset

The young endeavour a training sailing ship given to Australia by Britain for the bicentennial 1988. It sails up and done the coast with crew comprising of young teenagers and adults .moored at Nelson Bay
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

OzSandie

@ozsandie
