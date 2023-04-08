Previous
Kingfisher by padlock
Photo 1767

Kingfisher

Been a very long time since I got one of these in the viewfinder.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
Mark Prince ace
Worth the wait.
April 9th, 2023  
