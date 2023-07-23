Previous
Bright running gear!!! by padlock
Bright running gear!!!

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
Judith Johnson ace
Love this, great storm clouds
July 23rd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture very threatening and colourful
July 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow so punchy……brilliant colour contrast.
July 23rd, 2023  
Dianne
Great pop of colour on a dull day.
July 23rd, 2023  
