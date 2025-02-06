Previous
Barn Owl. by padlock
Photo 2040

Barn Owl.

Probably one of my best shots of this wonderful bird. I have never seen one that has such wonderful markings on its body.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is a fantabulous shot!
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact