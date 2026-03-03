Previous
Red Kite by padlock
Photo 2088

Red Kite

3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
gloria jones ace
Fantastic in-flight capture
March 4th, 2026  
