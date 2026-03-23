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Barn Owl face to face. by padlock
Photo 2092

Barn Owl face to face.

23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
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Rosie Kind ace
Wow that's stunning
March 23rd, 2026  
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