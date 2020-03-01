Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1212
19 Days Till Spring
I Fell last month with my cannon camera. I'm ok, but my zoom lens is broken and my camera is not working quite right. Going to have to use my husbands until I get a new one.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2307
photos
117
followers
94
following
332% complete
View this month »
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
1st March 2020 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Glad you're ok, shame about your camera. A lovely shot
March 1st, 2020
Peter H
ace
Oh, sorry to hear that. Glad you're OK. This is nice.
March 1st, 2020
Mallory
ace
So sorry you fell! This is a great shot.
March 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close