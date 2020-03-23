Previous
Next
Winter Is Not Giving Up by paintdipper
Photo 1216

Winter Is Not Giving Up

6 to 8 inches of snow tonight.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Wow! That was my view this am....but we had less than an inch of accumulation. This is a beautiful shot.
March 24th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh my!
March 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise