The Right Color Of Green by paintdipper
Photo 1320

The Right Color Of Green

19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
amyK ace
Really lovely shot; nice little pop of green
August 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
So delicate looking -- perfect with the shiny bug.
August 20th, 2020  
