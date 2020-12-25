Previous
Next
Gift by paintdipper
Photo 1438

Gift

Christmas gift from my husband. Now I have to learn how to use it.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
Oh my I need to look look that lens in the back ... what a great gift
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise