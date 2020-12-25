Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1438
Gift
Christmas gift from my husband. Now I have to learn how to use it.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2533
photos
123
followers
98
following
393% complete
View this month »
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leslie
ace
Oh my I need to look look that lens in the back ... what a great gift
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close