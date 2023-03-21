Previous
Terra Cotta Pots and Satin Scarfs by paintdipper
Photo 1577

Terra Cotta Pots and Satin Scarfs

Orange
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
KoalaGardens
that is such an appealing image!
March 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
wonderful image!
March 21st, 2023  
Barb
Beautiful still life!
March 21st, 2023  
Call me Joe
👌⭐️
March 21st, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely still life - fav!

Ian
March 21st, 2023  
Hazel
Beautifully colour co-ordinated!
March 21st, 2023  
