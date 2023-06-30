Previous
The First Daylily to Bloom by paintdipper
The First Daylily to Bloom

119 daylilies still to open, all different colors.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beth ace
Oh my glory! This is stupendous. Fav.
June 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 30th, 2023  
