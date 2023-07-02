Previous
Mullein (Verbascum Thapsus) by paintdipper
Mullein (Verbascum Thapsus)

My mother loved this weed because of how tall it grows and she put it in her garden. Now I continue on growing it in my garden too.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Junan Heath

Milanie ace
I'm so glad you posted these (and such nice processing) as I saw some yesterday and couldn't think of the name.
July 3rd, 2023  
