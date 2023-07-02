Sign up
Mullein (Verbascum Thapsus)
My mother loved this weed because of how tall it grows and she put it in her garden. Now I continue on growing it in my garden too.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Milanie
ace
I'm so glad you posted these (and such nice processing) as I saw some yesterday and couldn't think of the name.
July 3rd, 2023
