Previous
Photo 1683
Morning Dew Drops On The Sepals
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
4
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2778
photos
133
followers
123
following
461% complete
View this month »
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such an amazing macro, love the drops!
July 5th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh how lovely with each prong having a droplet.
July 5th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Well spotted and captured with great details.
July 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good
July 5th, 2023
