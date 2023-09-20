Previous
Casper by paintdipper
Photo 1760

Casper

White Casper pumpkin.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant!
September 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Casper, the friendly ghost….I remember that. This is very pretty the way you placed it on the autumn leaves and included that special curving stem.
September 20th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture, fav
September 20th, 2023  
