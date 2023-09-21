Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1761
Pinecone And Milkweed Seeds
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2856
photos
144
followers
129
following
482% complete
View this month »
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 22nd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful seasonal still life. I love the way the milkweed makes it “pop”, come alive.
September 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close