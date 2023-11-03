Previous
Picking Pumpkins by paintdipper
Photo 1804

Picking Pumpkins

Pumpkins are wonderful for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yes they are. This is a lovely shot.
November 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, I love the patterns and tones.
November 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I really like the earthy feeling of this picture. Pumpkin based recipe to follow...!
November 3rd, 2023  
