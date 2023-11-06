Previous
Chilly Mornings by paintdipper
Photo 1807

Chilly Mornings

Around 20 degrees most mornings now.
New England weather!
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
495% complete

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Burrrrr!
November 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
I absolutely love this, fabulous tones, textures and vibe.
November 6th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful leaves
November 6th, 2023  
