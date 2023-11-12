Previous
Pears by paintdipper
Photo 1813

Pears

12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Very nice still life!
November 12th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely light and composition.Fav😊
November 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Beautiful still life and perfect lighting
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise