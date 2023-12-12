Previous
Hanging Hearts by paintdipper
Photo 1843

Hanging Hearts

Hanging Hearts on our outside tree.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , and twinkling there in the light ! fav
December 12th, 2023  
carol white ace
A beautiful ornament. Fav 😊
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
One of the most beautiful ones I have ever seen! Are you not afraid it will get stolen?
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Ps, fabulous capture and light.
December 12th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful! I have one just like it.
December 12th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
December 12th, 2023  
