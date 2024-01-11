Sign up
Previous
Photo 1873
Where Lake Meets The Shore
Taken the day before the snow storm at Silver Lake N.H.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
1
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2968
photos
165
followers
154
following
513% complete
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like how you've layered the earth, reflection and sky in this picture.
January 11th, 2024
