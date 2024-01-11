Previous
Where Lake Meets The Shore by paintdipper
Photo 1873

Where Lake Meets The Shore

Taken the day before the snow storm at Silver Lake N.H.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I really like how you've layered the earth, reflection and sky in this picture.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise