Photo 1907
Happy Valentine's Day
Delicious chocolates.
Made with love by the Lindt chocolate makers.
Given with love by my sweet husband.
Hope you enjoy your Valentine's Day!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful.
February 14th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Made me hungry!
February 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful.
February 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How lovely.
February 14th, 2024
