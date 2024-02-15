Sign up
Previous
Photo 1908
Symbol Of Love
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
4
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3003
photos
169
followers
166
following
522% complete
View this month »
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
February 15th, 2024
Paula Briggs
Beautiful color!
February 15th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
February 15th, 2024
Fisher Family
Beautiful - fav!
Ian
February 15th, 2024
