Symbol Of Love by paintdipper
Photo 1908

Symbol Of Love

15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
February 15th, 2024  
Paula Briggs
Beautiful color!
February 15th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
February 15th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - fav!

Ian
February 15th, 2024  
