Previous
Photo 1920
Acorn Cupule
The acorn cap or hat is called a cupule.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
5
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Tags
eotb-153
,
52wc-2024-w9
Jessica Eby
Cool! I love acorns, bit didn't know the proper name of their lids :)
February 27th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely photo
February 27th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Love the depth of field here!
February 27th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wonderful macro details
February 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
From little things big things grow.
February 27th, 2024
