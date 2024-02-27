Previous
Acorn Cupule by paintdipper
Acorn Cupule

The acorn cap or hat is called a cupule.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Jessica Eby
Cool! I love acorns, bit didn't know the proper name of their lids :)
February 27th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo
February 27th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Love the depth of field here!
February 27th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Wonderful macro details
February 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
From little things big things grow.
February 27th, 2024  
