Turned Over An Old Stump by paintdipper
Photo 1972

Turned Over An Old Stump

Yucky, Spider Egg Sacs. (I think:)
This will go back over the dunes and into the woods.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Corinne C ace
Interesting textures and colors. What a find!
April 20th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Nice find and textures
April 20th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice textures!
April 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic tones and textures!
April 20th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Great details
April 20th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love all the shapes and textures
April 20th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Uh yah... From where I sit at this computer, I could see a nest of 5, similarly sized eggs... You, a far braver and kinder soul than I, photographed them and set them elsewhere! Me, I called for Ken to *drown* the nest! No doubt we have many around the yard, but I didn't want to see this hatching just a "pane of glass" away from me! You're a superb photographer, and recorded this really well, by this is where my love to wildlife ends!!!
April 20th, 2024  
