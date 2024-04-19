Sign up
Previous
Photo 1972
Turned Over An Old Stump
Yucky, Spider Egg Sacs. (I think:)
This will go back over the dunes and into the woods.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
7
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Corinne C
ace
Interesting textures and colors. What a find!
April 20th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Nice find and textures
April 20th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice textures!
April 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic tones and textures!
April 20th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Great details
April 20th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love all the shapes and textures
April 20th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Uh yah... From where I sit at this computer, I could see a nest of 5, similarly sized eggs... You, a far braver and kinder soul than I, photographed them and set them elsewhere! Me, I called for Ken to *drown* the nest! No doubt we have many around the yard, but I didn't want to see this hatching just a "pane of glass" away from me! You're a superb photographer, and recorded this really well, by this is where my love to wildlife ends!!!
April 20th, 2024
