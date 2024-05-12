Previous
Happy Mothers Day by paintdipper
Happy Mothers Day

This is a hanging Fuchsia.
I used to buy one every Father's Day for my dad, it was his favorite flower. Now my Husband buys one for me on Mother's Day. :)
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
May 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot of these beauties, I love the frilly petals.
May 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
May 12th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Beautifully captured.
May 12th, 2024  
