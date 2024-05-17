Previous
Crabapple Blooms by paintdipper
Photo 2000

Crabapple Blooms

17th May 2024 17th May 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Carole Sandford ace
Very beautiful on the black background.
May 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Perfect focus and light, it pops off the screen on black.
May 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2024  
