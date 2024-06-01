Previous
Window Box Mix by paintdipper
Photo 2015

Window Box Mix

1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fantastic filling-the-frame pic
June 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A fantastic frame full of beauty!
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise