Queen of Hearts

My favorite petunia.

I'm posting early because I will be in the eye hospital in Maine tomorrow.

A few years ago I had a torn retina in my right eye, it was fixed with a Scleral Buckle. Then, I had a lens implant, and over time it has clouded over so much I can't see out of my right eye. Tomorrow I am having Laser surgery, to help me see in that eye again.

Two eyes are better than one :)