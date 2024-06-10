Sign up
Previous
Photo 2024
No Rain This Morning
Different weather, different camera, different focus, same Clematis Vine.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3119
photos
187
followers
190
following
554% complete
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this is, beautifully captured. with wonderful dof.
June 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image
June 10th, 2024
