Previous
Growing My Own Calla Lilies by paintdipper
Photo 2025

Growing My Own Calla Lilies

I started these from a root and a few tiny leaves.
And my fingers crossed :)
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You have green fingers, they look fabulous!
June 11th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
A beautiful crisp photo (they are a great colour)
June 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so beautiful, wonderful lighting
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise