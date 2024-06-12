Previous
All Those Buds At Once by paintdipper
Photo 2026

All Those Buds At Once

It's a happy rose bush, every branch looks like this one :)
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beverley ace
Soooo perfect. Beautiful to see!
June 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautifully captured
June 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic, so many more to come
June 12th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A gorgeous rose and capture plus plenty more to enjoy.
June 12th, 2024  
