Previous
Photo 2028
Hopper Trying To Blending In
He needs a darker flower.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
6
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3123
photos
188
followers
191
following
555% complete
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Year 4
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 14th, 2024
Helene
ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and perfect title, he seems to have been nibling.
June 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Awesome!
June 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Clever hopper… awesome detail… love it
June 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
June 14th, 2024
