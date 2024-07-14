Sign up
Previous
Photo 2057
Wild Horses
Wild Horses Daylilies
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
5
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3152
photos
190
followers
194
following
563% complete
View this month »
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding photo
July 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
They are so stunning… perfect capture
July 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
July 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2024
