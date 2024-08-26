Previous
Thunder and Rain by paintdipper
Thunder and Rain

A mixed bag of weather today, cloudy, sunny, thunder, and rain.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Barb ace
Gorgeous and very nice bokeh!
August 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful sunflower
August 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb capture
August 27th, 2024  
