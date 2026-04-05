Previous
Simply Have A Happy Easter by paintdipper
5 / 365

Simply Have A Happy Easter

5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Happy Easter!
April 5th, 2026  
haskar ace
Happy Easter
April 5th, 2026  
Susan ace
Happy Easter to you.
April 5th, 2026  
Brigette ace
happy easter
April 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty.
April 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Happy Easter, Junan. Love the reflections in the golden egg :)
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact