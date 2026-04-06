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Fancy Fannie Fan Dancers
Two Tom turkeys are out this spring wooing the females in front of my house.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Fav's
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th April 2026 6:07am
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KV
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Strutting their stuff… welcome back to 365… I haven’t seen you around in quite some time.
April 6th, 2026
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