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Spring Snow? by paintdipper
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Spring Snow?

The snow just started and both Mr. Squirrel and I are shocked. It will be snowing all day.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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