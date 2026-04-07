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7 / 365
Spring Snow?
The snow just started and both Mr. Squirrel and I are shocked. It will be snowing all day.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Junan Heath
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@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Album
Year5
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NIKON D850
Taken
7th April 2026 8:35am
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