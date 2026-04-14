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14 / 365
Warm Sunshine Makes You Sleepy
This is my Golden Retriever Ditto Kiddo.
He looks just like my last Golden. That's why we named him Ditto. All together we have had 4 Goldens.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th April 2026 9:15am
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LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beautiful boy!
April 14th, 2026
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