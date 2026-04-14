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Warm Sunshine Makes You Sleepy by paintdipper
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Warm Sunshine Makes You Sleepy

This is my Golden Retriever Ditto Kiddo.
He looks just like my last Golden. That's why we named him Ditto. All together we have had 4 Goldens.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful boy!
April 14th, 2026  
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