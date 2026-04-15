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World Art Day April 15, 2026 by paintdipper
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World Art Day April 15, 2026

Painted Pumpkin.
A day to share any style of art you enjoy doing.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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