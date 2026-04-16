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New Puppy by paintdipper
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New Puppy

We think he is mixed Australian Sheperd/Husky and Rottweiler. The two different colored eyes is a condition known as heterochromia.
He sees just fine.
we are just trying to think up a name for him, any suggestions?
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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KV ace
What a cutie!
April 17th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
He is so cute!!
April 17th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
He’s adorable! Looks like he has a lot going on - what about Jazz as a name?
April 17th, 2026  
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