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New Puppy
We think he is mixed Australian Sheperd/Husky and Rottweiler. The two different colored eyes is a condition known as heterochromia.
He sees just fine.
we are just trying to think up a name for him, any suggestions?
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Junan Heath
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@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 3:14pm
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KV
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What a cutie!
April 17th, 2026
gloria jones
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He is so cute!!
April 17th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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He’s adorable! Looks like he has a lot going on - what about Jazz as a name?
April 17th, 2026
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