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Bleeding Heart by paintdipper
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Bleeding Heart

Soon to be my Bleeding Heart. It's been very warm here in New Hampshire. The perennials are waking up.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Hooray! Lovely pic.
April 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation
April 17th, 2026  
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